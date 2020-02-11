No ‘Current’, No ‘Gaddar’: Delhi Rejects BJP’s Divisive Politics

AAP is set to return to power for the third time, winning 62 seats in the 70-seat Assembly. The victory comes at the end of an election campaign marked by polarising speeches by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

AAP’s campaign, on the other hand, focused on the government’s work in the field of education and health.

By handing a resounding mandate to AAP, Delhi has delivered a verdict against BJP’s divisive politics. Here’s a look at some of the statements made by leaders of the saffron outfit which made headlines, but ultimately, failed to translate into votes.