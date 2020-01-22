Delhi Elections 2020: Can Congress Survive Without Sheila Dikshit?

On 20 July 2019, when Sheila Dikshit died at the Escorts Apollo Hospital, many realised that the she had left behind a void not just in the Delhi unit of the Congress party but also in the country’s politics.

One of the tallest leaders of the Congress party, she successfully held fort in the national capital for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013. She is largely credited for giving Delhi its modern and chic look with a lot of infrastructure work having taken place in her tenure.

Despite being from a political family, she was looked at by the voters as an approachable and affable chief minister.

It was under her tenure that reforms in public transport sector led to the shift from polluting vehicles to a CNG-based system. The flagship Delhi Metro project came up during her tenure and became an example for other cities to emulate. She is also credited with laying the foundation of multiple flyovers in a city where vehicular traffic was constantly multiplying