Delhi Election Results: Can AAP Become BJP’s National Alternative?

There were no surprises in store for Delhi as the 2020 Assembly election results were much in line with the exit poll predictions. With the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) being all set for a resounding third-time victory, addressing the people, the AAP chief in his speech called the results the beginning of "a new kind of politics".

While the Delhi voters clearly rejected BJP's polarising campaign, Kejriwal's populism seems to have worked in his favour. But the key question for Kejriwal remains – what next? Is the party aiming at becoming a viable alternative to the BJP at the national level?