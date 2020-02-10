62.59% Delhi Voter Turnout Final Or Provisional? Will EC Decide?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced 62.59% as overall final Delhi voter turnout in Saturday’s 8 February Assembly elections voting but the EC’s ‘Voter Turnout’ app is still showing it to be a “provisional voter turnout data”.

So, is the turnout data final or provisional?

In a rare delay, the EC declared the Delhi elections voter turnout data almost 24 hours late i.e. on Sunday evening (9 February).

EC’s explanation for the delay in the announcement: ‘To avoid speculation.’