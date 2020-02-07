Constituencies, Candidates, Crorepatis: Delhi Elections in Numbers
The 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are all set to go to polls on Saturday, 8 February, with the results to be declared on 11 February.
As many as 1,46,92,136 voters would be eligible to decide the fate of 672 candidates. The Aam Aadmi Party, which had won 67 seats in the 2015 elections, is up against the BJP and the Congress in the three-cornered contest.
Before voting starts at 8 am on Saturday, here’s a brief look at all the interesting facts and figures around the elections:
Constituencies
Largest Constituency
Matiala - 4,23,000 voters
Smallest Constituency
Chandni Chowk - 1,25,000 voters
How Many Women Candidates?
Out of total 672 candidates analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), there are just 79 women. Of these, eight belong to the Aam Aadmi Party, five to the BJP and 11 to the Congress.
Candidates With Criminal Cases
On the other hand, as many as 134 candidates have criminal cases against them. Forty-two of them are from Aam Aadmi Party, 26 from BJP and 18 from the Congress.
Crorepati Candidates
On the wealth front, 243 out of 672 candidates are crorepatis, with Congress leading the way with 55 candidates, followed by AAP (51) and BJP (47).
New Delhi – from where CM Arvind Kejriwal is contesting – is set to be the most fiercely fought constituency with 28 candidates in the fray, while Patel Nagar falls on the other end of the spectrum with just four candidates.
(With inputs from the Association for Democratic Reforms.)
