Constituencies, Candidates, Crorepatis: Delhi Elections in Numbers

The 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are all set to go to polls on Saturday, 8 February, with the results to be declared on 11 February.

As many as 1,46,92,136 voters would be eligible to decide the fate of 672 candidates. The Aam Aadmi Party, which had won 67 seats in the 2015 elections, is up against the BJP and the Congress in the three-cornered contest.

Before voting starts at 8 am on Saturday, here’s a brief look at all the interesting facts and figures around the elections: