Congress List for Delhi Polls: New Delhi Candidate’s Name Withheld
The Congress party on Saturday, 18 January, released a list of 54 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, fielding former Union minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and former Delhi minister Arvinder Lovely from Gandhi Nagar.
Name of Candidate to Take on CM Kejriwal Withheld
The party has not announced the name of the candidate who will fight Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat.
Lakshman Rawat has been fielded against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from Patparganj.
Alka Lamba to Contest from Chandni Chowk
Former AAP leader who jumped ship to Congress, Alka Lamba has been fielded from the Chandni Chowk constituency. She will be contesting against BJP’s Suman Gupta and Parlad Singh Sawhney of the Aam Aadmi Party.
Former Delhi minister Ashok Kumar Walia will contest from Krishna Nagar constituency, Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Mateen Ahmed from Seelampur, the party announced.
The voting for the Assembly polls in Delhi will be done on 8 February while the counting of votes will take place on 11 February.
Earlier, the BJP had released its list for 57 seats, while the ruling AAP had released the names of candidates for all 70 seats.
(With inputs from PTI)
