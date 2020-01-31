My Honest Thoughts On Arvind Kejriwal’s Interactive Website

I assure you there are hidden gems across those seven options, and I urge you to go through them all, because boy I know I did. The topic I chose to end our homely chit chat was ‘women’s empowerment’.

Mr Kejriwal talks about how the CCTV cameras, that are being installed across Delhi, are reducing crimes against women, or as he calls it- “galat baat”. Adding to the claim, he mentions how these cameras have helped Delhi Police identify criminals and catch them, that is of course when they’re not too busy identifying and catching the innocent. BUT, despite some glaringly obvious eye-roll moments, this website is a great initiative for online engagement.

Now, whether it is effective or not, will only be known once the results are out!