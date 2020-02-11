Kejriwal’s Double Celebration as AAP Wins Polls on Wife’s B’day
Ria Chopra
Delhi Elections

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal celebrated the Aam Aadmi Party’s resounding performance in the Delhi assembly polls, on Tuesday, 11 February, with his wife Sunita, who also marked her 54th birthday on the same day.

In pictures posted by ANI on Twitter, Kejriwal can be seen cutting the cake with his wife, surrounded by their children and others.

The celebration came in the wake of election trends showing a massive victory for the AAP in Delhi, with the party expecting to win 63 seats out of 70.
Many Twitter users also wished Sunita Kejriwal, who has been an integral part of her husband’s campaigning. Like her husband, she too was an officer in the Indian Revenue Service.

