2015 vs 2020 Delhi Elections: How Things Have Changed (or Not)

How have things changed in Delhi from 2015? A look at the map of Delhi makes the picture clear. From a landslide win of 67 seats, AAP has almost recouped that victory, winning 62 seats in Delhi. BJP’s tally goes from 3 seats in 2015 to 8 seats in 2020.

In 2015, BJP had won three seats – Rohini, Vishwas Nagar and Mustafabad. However, in 2020, the party’s tally shows some new entrants: Badarpur, Gandhi Nagar, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Rohtas Nagar. BJP retained two seats from their 2015 tally – Rohini and Vishwas Nagar. Interestingly, BJP’s gains are concentrated in east Delhi.

AAP has won over one BJP seat – Mustafabad. AAP’s leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Gopal Rai have won from their respective constituencies. Swipe to see how Delhi’s map has changed.

For all the updates on Delhi elections, read here.