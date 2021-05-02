Election Result 2021: Did Voters Reward COVID-19 ‘Performers’?

The handling of the first phase by different states could have had an impact on voting.

This may especially be the case in Kerala, where public health is an important electoral issue. The LDF government led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan received a great deal of praise for its handling of the Nipah virus, the COVID-19 pandemic, and also the Kerala floods. Health minister KK Shailaja in particular was hailed for her handling of the Nipah virus and COVID-19 pandemic.

It is likely that the LDF was rewarded for its handling of these crises, making it the first government in Kerala to be voted back to power in the last four decades.

Another state where the incumbent received praise for handling the COVID-19 crisis is Assam. Last year, Sarma was praised even by Opposition leaders like Badruddin Ajmal for his handling of the pandemic.

However, unlike Kerala this didn't become an electoral issue to the same extent.

It may have played a role in helping the BJP contain the damage of the anti-CAA movement that took place just before the COVID-19 crisis broke out.

In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal, the pandemic doesn't seem to have been a major factor at all.