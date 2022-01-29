UP Polls: Akhilesh, Jayant Chaudhary Together Only Till Counting, Says Amit Shah

Akhilesh had also taken a jibe at the BJP's offer to Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary.

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Wednesday, 26 January, had said that the party wanted to "welcome" Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary to the saffron fold, but the Jat leader had chosen the "wrong path."

"Sochiye kaise halaat hain unki ki niyotaa dena pad raha hai (Imagine what condition they're in...that they're sending invites)," Akhilesh remarked.