Senator Grills Zuckerberg on Tool ‘Tracking Users Across Internet’

At the Senate Committee hearing on Tuesday, 17 November, a Republican lawmaker quizzed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on a secretive tracking software that he alleged is used to track users “across the entire internet.”

Zuckerberg, however, denied knowledge of such a software but was grilled further on the issue with Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri, going on to ask “how many accounts in the United States have been subject to review and shut down through Centra?”

The grilling was part of the four-and-a-half-hour-long hearing on Tuesday, conducted by the US Senate Judiciary Committee, headed by Republican senator Lindsey Graham, and came just three weeks after a hearing of the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google on largely similar issues conducted by the Senate Commerce Committee.

The Committee, comprising 12 Republicans and 10 Democrats, also includes Vice President-elect Kamal Harris. Harris, however, was not present at the hearing.