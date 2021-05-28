What Should Users Do to Protect 'Free Speech'? Experts Weigh in

While social media giants such as Twitter, Facebook and Google said that they aim to comply with the provisions of the IT rules, WhatsApp invoked the right to privacy ruling of the Supreme Court contending that “this breaks end-to-end encryption and infringes upon users’ fundamental rights to privacy and freedom of speech."

The new rules have been widely criticised, and challenged by at least six petitioners stating that the provisions seek to regulate all kinds of online platforms, violating the fundamental right to privacy and freedom of speech and expression.

But, with the tech companies aiming to comply with these rules, what is the way forward for users, how can they protect their right to privacy and freedom of expression.

The Quint spoke to internet freedom activists and legal experts to understand the way forward for users and tech companies.