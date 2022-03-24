WB: Two TMC Leaders Attacked in Separate Incidents Days After Birbhum Violence
Two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were reportedly attacked in separate incidents in West Bengal on Wednesday, 23 March, days after a local TMC leader was killed in the state's Birbhum district, leading to widespread violence that claimed the lives of at least eight people.
Roopa Sarkar, a newly-elected councillor from Tarakeswar, was allegedly hit by a Maruti van from behind while she was on her way home on a bike, India Today reported.
The councillor was immediately rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. Her condition is said to be critical.
In another incident on Wednesday, a local TMC leader named Sahadev Mandal was fired upon in the state's Nadia district.
Mandal is also the husband of Anima Mandal, a member of the Bogula Gram Panchayat number two.
Mandal was taken to the Bagula Health Center by locals in an injured state. However, when his condition started deteriorating, he was moved to the Krishnanagar Shakti Nagar Hospital.
The incidents come days after charred bodies of eight people were recovered from a village in WB's Birbhum district after nearly 10-12 houses were set ablaze.
The incident took place after the alleged murder of a leader from the ruling TMC named Bhadu Sheikh.
(With inputs from India Today.)
