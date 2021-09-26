Rohini Court Shootout: Police Arrest 2 Based on CCTV Footage From Outside Court
The two were arrested based on CCTV footage of their suspicious activity outside the court.
The Delhi Police on Saturday, 25 September, arrested two men in connection with the gunning down of gangster Jitender Mann by members of a rival camp right inside the Rohini court in the northern part of the capital.
According to Hindustan Times, the two accused – Umang and Vinay – were apprehended following an analysis of CCTV footage from the court premises.
Police say the attack on Mann was planned by four people – while two were gunned down by cops after they opened fire at Mann, the remaining two fled from the scene and have now been arrested.
Police officials cited by ANI said that Umang – one of the two arrested – was given the task of waiting outside the court in a car as part of an escape plan, while three others had planned on going inside the courtroom to shoot Mann down.
Umang and Vinay were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage of their unusual activity outside gate number 4 of Rohini court.
What Happened on Friday?
According to India Today, the incident took place on 24 September inside Rohini court number 206, when Mann was being presented before the judge.
Mann was in jail and had been arrested by Delhi Police special cell in 2019.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, the police indicated that the assailants were suspected to be belonging to Mann's rival gang, which is headed by one Sunil, alias, Tillu Tajpuriya.
Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said that the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch for a thorough investigation, to find out how such an incident happened.
One of the attackers had been carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 upon his head, he noted.
(With inputs from ANI, Hindustan Times)
