Nagaland Air Hostess Rosy Sangma’s Mysterious Death: CBI Probe Finds Key Details

Rosy Sangma, an air hostess from Nagaland’s Dimapur, mysteriously died on 24 June last year at Alfa Health Care in Gurugram, prompting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to initiate a probe.

The CBI, on the directions of the Union Home Ministry, registered a case against doctors Anuj Bisnoi, who is also the managing director of the private hospital, and dentist Anjali Ashk.

According to the FIR filed by the CBI, a copy of which is with EastMojo, the two doctors have been booked under Section 304 (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Samuel Sangma, nephew of the deceased, had an altercation with doctors and other hospital staff after suspecting medical negligence.

The next day, on June 25, the Delhi Police received information that Samuel had died by suicide at a hotel in Gurugram where he was staying.