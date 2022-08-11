ADVERTISEMENT
6 Gurgaon Club Bouncers, Manager Arrested After Late Night 'Assault'
The bouncers beat the group after they confronted a bouncer for touching his female friend inappropriately.
Gurgaon police has arrested six bouncers and a manager of a Gurgaon club after a complaint was registered by the manager of a multinational company, alleging that the bouncers beat him and his friends after they confronted one of them for touching his female friend inappropriately.
The police said that seven of the accused have been arrested, including the club manager and six bouncers – Sonu, Mandeep, Sumit, Nitin, Ram Singh, and Rakesh, reported The Indian Express.
However, the First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against 10, including bouncers and managers.
Edited By :Tejas Harad
