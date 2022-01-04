Bulli Bai: B’luru Man Sent to 6-Day Police Custody, Uttarakhand Woman a Suspect

A Mumbai court on Tuesday, 4 January, sent 21-year-old Vishal Kumar Jha, an accused in the 'Bulli Bai' case to police custody till 10 January. The court also granted a warrant to search his Bengaluru residence.

The Mumbai Police, on 3 January, had detained the Bengaluru student, whose arrest was confirmed a day later. On the same day, the cops also detained a woman from Uttarakhand, whom police sources say is the primary suspect in the case.

"She was handling at least three accounts related to the Bulli Bai app," an official, who is a part of the investigating team, told The Quint.