Delhi: 16-Year-Old Hacked to Death With Axe, Stalker Arrested

A 16-year-old girl, on Tuesday, 13 July, was murdered by a youth who had allegedly been stalking her for months. The incident occurred in Delhi's Moti Bagh area. The accused, Pravin, was later arrested.

Pravin (21) attacked the girl with an axe while she was returning home on Tuesday. After slashing her face with the weapon, the accused fled the scene, NDTV reported.