Bangalore: CID Records Police Statements Over Custodial Death of Congolese Man

Days after an African man died in police custody in Bangalore, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Karnataka, on Wednesday, 4 July, recorded the statements of the police personnel who had arrested Joel Shindani Malu, The New Indian Express reported.

The 27-year-old Malu, who was detained in the early hours of 1 August over drug possession, had later complained of chest pain and died in a private hospital where he had been taken for treatment, TNM reported.

The investigation agency recorded statements of police officers from JC Nagar police station as well as those of the witnesses of the arrest. The CID is also likely to call the investigation officer as part of the enquiry, as per a TNIE report.