Assam: Angry Mob Sets Police Station on Fire After Alleged Custodial Death
Locals Vandalised the police station after a fish-seller was allegedly killed in custody.
An angry mob in Assam's Nagaon set a police station on fire on Saturday, 22 May, alleging that a man was killed in police custody. Three persons were injured in the incident. Meanwhile, three have been arrested.
The incident took place after the Batadrava police detained a local fish seller, Safikul Islam, in the Salabari area of Baksa district. While the police claim that the person was brought to the station as he was found on the road at night in a drunken state, the mob alleged that the cops demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 and a duck after detaining him.
The family of Safikul Islam claimed that the police assaulted him in custody as they were not able to meet the demands made by the police.
The family also said that that when they wished to visit Safikul in the police station, they were told that he had been admitted in the hospital given his poor health conditions. On reaching the hospital, the family learnt about Safikul’s death and that his body was shifted to the morgue.
It was after this that the irate mob of local residents confronted the police, vandalised the station, and set it on fire.
The angry mob which attacked the police station, broke the furniture, threw stones at the building and also set the it on fire.
(With inputs from NDTV and Economic Times.)
