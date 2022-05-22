Assam: Angry Mob Sets Police Station on Fire After Alleged Custodial Death

An angry mob in Assam's Nagaon set a police station on fire on Saturday, 22 May, alleging that a man was killed in police custody. Three persons were injured in the incident. Meanwhile, three have been arrested.

The incident took place after the Batadrava police detained a local fish seller, Safikul Islam, in the Salabari area of Baksa district. While the police claim that the person was brought to the station as he was found on the road at night in a drunken state, the mob alleged that the cops demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 and a duck after detaining him.