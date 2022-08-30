88 Custodial Deaths in India, Highest in Gujarat for 2nd Year: NCRB Report 2021

As many as 88 persons died while in police custody in India last year, of which Gujarat recorded the highest number of such deaths, the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Monday, 29 August, showed.

In 2020, 76 custodial deaths were reported in India and a 13.63 percent increase has been noted in 2021.

Twenty-three people died in police custody in Gujarat in 2021 – a 53 percent rise from 15 in 2020 – as per NCRB. The western state had logged the most number of custodial deaths in the previous year as well.