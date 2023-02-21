Assam Woman Allegedly Kills Husband, Mother-in-Law, Chops Bodies & Dumps Them

A 32-year-old gym instructor in Assam's Guwahati allegedly murdered her mother-in-law and her husband separately in the months of July and August last year, said Guwahati Police on Monday, 20 February 2023.

What happened? The accused, Bandana Kalita, allegedly committed the crime with the help of two male accomplices, Dhanti Deka, a taxi driver, and Arup Deka, a vegetable seller. They reportedly chopped up the bodies of the deceased and dumped them in the hills of neighbouring Meghalaya.