‘Yamraj’ Hits Streets of Bengaluru to Ensure Citizens Stay At Home

Bengaluru police has upped its game when it comes to using innovative methods to spread awareness and urge citizens to stay indoors.

After wearing coronavirus-themed helmets and rangolis, now Bengaluru policemen have dressed up as 'Yamraj' in a bid to ask citizens to stay home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In a video that was shared by the Bengaluru police and went viral on social media, policemen dressed up as ‘Yamraj’, the Hindu god of death, and ‘Yamdoots’, the messengers of Yamraj, can be seen travelling on a police van and later patrolling the streets of Bengaluru to scare off citizens from hitting the streets amid lockdown. They were also seen ‘punishing’ violators in the viral video.