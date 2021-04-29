Why Less Oxygen in Delhi, if Maha, MP Got More: Delhi HC to Centre

Speaking on the allegations raised by the Delhi government counsel Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, the HC said, “By no means are we interested in getting more than what's required for Delhi at the cost of another state. However, if submissions of Delhi or Amicus were to be accepted, it would appear the Central government needs to explain this.”

While granting SG Tushar Mehta, who’s representing the Centre, one day's time to provide the response and put it on record, the HC lamented about the situation in Delhi.

"There is a scramble, people are coming anywhere for oxygen — to be in the right place at the right time,” Live Law quoted the HC as saying.

The SG tried to justify the same, saying that MP, which has also seen a surge, has a population three times more than Delhi's. He also said that the Centre is trying to augment oxygen supply from wherever it is possible.

"It is not NDA helping AAP but Centre is helping the state. 90 percent of our time is spent in firefighting the Delhi situation." the report quoted SG Mehta.