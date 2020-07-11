COVID-19 Cases Recorded Worldwide Crosses 12 Million: WHO

With 3.1 million cases and 1,33,195 deaths reportedly, the United States of America has been the worst hit across the world. Brazil and India follow with over 17.59 lakh cases and over 8 lakh cases respectively.

The WHO Director-General lauded the countries that have managed to break the chain. Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi in Mumbai found a special mention for the remarkable way it has managed to reduce the number of cases daily.