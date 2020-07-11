COVID-19 Cases Recorded Worldwide Crosses 12 Million: WHO
With 3.1 million cases, US is the worst hit, followed by Brazil and India respectively.
The number of COVID-19 cases across the world crossed 12 million on Friday, 10 July. Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that cases have more than doubled in the last 6 weeks.
With 3.1 million cases and 1,33,195 deaths reportedly, the United States of America has been the worst hit across the world. Brazil and India follow with over 17.59 lakh cases and over 8 lakh cases respectively.
The WHO Director-General lauded the countries that have managed to break the chain. Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi in Mumbai found a special mention for the remarkable way it has managed to reduce the number of cases daily.
“In Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, New Zealand, Italy, Spain, South Korea and even in Dharavi, a densely packed area in Mumbai, strong focus on community engagement and basics of testing, tracing, isolating and treating the sick is key to breaking chains of transmission and suppressing the virus.”Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO
PM Modi chaired a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Saturday, 11 July. So far, Maharashtra continues to record the most number of infections with over 2.3 lakh cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with over 1.26 lakh cases and Delhi with over 1. 07 lakh cases.
