Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from West Bengal's Falta constituency, Tamanosh Ghosh, passed away at a Kolkata hospital on Wednesday, 24 June.Ghosh had tested COVID-19 positive.Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to condole Ghosh's death."Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work", Banerjee said in the tweet."He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well wishers", she added.West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, too, took to Twitter to condole Ghosh's demise.