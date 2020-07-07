West Bengal: Complete Lockdown in Containment Zones From 9 July

The definition of containment zones have also been broadened to include buffer areas as well.

The West Bengal government has announced a complete lockdown in containment zones in the state from 9 July.

In a letter to all district magistrates, the municipal commissioner and the police, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay also said that the current definition of containment zones will be widened to include previously designated "buffer zones" as well.

The letter further stated that all offices (both government and private), non-essential activities, congregations, transportation and commercial activities will be stopped in these widened containment zones.

It also said that movement of residents in these containment zones will be strictly regulated and that they should be exempted from attending office.

The government will make the list of containment zones in the state available on it's "Egiye Bangla" website.

The order comes into effect from 5pm on 9 July.

