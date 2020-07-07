West Bengal: Complete Lockdown in Containment Zones From 9 July

The letter further stated that all offices (both government and private), non-essential activities, congregations, transportation and commercial activities will be stopped in these widened containment zones.

It also said that movement of residents in these containment zones will be strictly regulated and that they should be exempted from attending office.

The government will make the list of containment zones in the state available on it's "Egiye Bangla" website.

The order comes into effect from 5pm on 9 July.