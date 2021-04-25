Watch Select News: Top Official Says COVID Panic Needs to Reduce

Suggesting that watching too much news on COVID-19 could have a serious impact on one’s mental well-being, Dr Sunil Kumar, the Director General of Health Services urged the masses to not ‘focus excessively on news’ while advising them to watch it selectively.

Speaking during a discussion on COVID-19 – streamed on ANI – that was attended by All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Randeep Guleria, Medanta Chairman Dr Naresh Trehan, and, Dr Navneet Wig, HoD, Medicine AIIMS, Dr Kumar said that watching too much news could lead to panic.