Villagers in Karnataka Camp Out in a Forest to Escape COVID-19

Resident of Chikkamagaluru’s Markal village in Karnataka have decided to quarantine themselves in the forest off Charmadi ghat near their homes in a bid to outrun COVID-19.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, a bunch of youngsters packed food and groceries to last them two weeks and headed deep into the forests. In the last week, their village has reportedly seen an influx of people from the cities, coming back home to their relatives’ places for the 21-day lockdown.

“These people fear that town people coming into their village might bring the virus with them and pass it on to locals. So they decided to live in the forest until it is safe to return,” one of the villagers reportedly told DC.

(With inputs from Deccan Chronicle)