As COVID Cases Rise, UP Govt Extends Night Curfew; Govt, Private Schools Closed

"All government and private schools will remain closed up to Class 10 till January 14. Currently, there is no district where active cases are more than 1,000 but as soon as that happens, gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls, restaurants and other public places can be operated at only 50 percent of the capacity," said the government spokesperson.

From 6 January, not more than 100 people will be allowed at any event, including weddings, if they are held in a closed hall or room. In open places, not more than 50 percent of the capacity of the ground will be permitted. Use of masks and sanitisers had been made compulsory.