US Health Regulator Authorises Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill, First For At-Home Use

The United States on Wednesday, 22 December, authorised Pfizer's COVID-19 pill meant for high risk people who are aged 12 and above.

Paxlovid, that consists of two kinds of tablets received emergency use authorisation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after it showed 88 percent efficacy in reducing hospitalisations and deaths among 'at risk' COVID-19 patients. This was found in a clinical trial conducted for 2,200 participants, reported AFP.

In a statement, US President Joe Biden said, "Today's action is a testament to the power of science and the result of American innovation and ingenuity."

He also promised to invoke a law that would help Pfizer ramp up production of its pill quickly.