Unplanned Vaccination Can Foster Mutant Strains: Experts Warn PM

A group of medical experts have submitted a report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning that mass, incomplete, and indiscriminate vaccination can stimulate the emergence of mutant viral strains of COVID-19.

The public health specialists belonging to Indian Public Health Association (IPHA), Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine, and Indian Association of Epidemiologists have also suggested that there is no requirement of vaccinating individuals who have previously recovered from COVID-19, as per a PTI report.