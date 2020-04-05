Two Women Die in Punjab, COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to Seven

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to seven in Punjab on Sunday after two elderly women succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

While one of them belonged to Ludhiana, the other was a Pathankot resident. Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Kumar said over the phone that a 69-year-old woman died at a private hospital there.

The woman, a resident of Shimlapuri area in Ludhiana, was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition on March 31. She was a heart patient and suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, he said. Earlier, she had gone to Mohali to meet her relatives.

The second victim was a 75-year-old woman from Pathankot district, who died at an Amritsar hospital, officials said.