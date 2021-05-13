Travelling to Maha? Here Are New Rules Applicable Till 1 June
A negative RT-PCR test, conducted within 48 hours of the time of travel, has been mandated for entering the state.
Amid a high number of COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government, on Thursday, 13 May, has extended the travel restrictions put in place in the state till 1 June, with more stringent rules for people coming from other states.
Along with negative RT-PCR tests for people entering Maharashtra from other states via any mode of transport being mandated, the state government announced a slew of measures for the people till 7 am on 1 June, as part of the ‘Break the Chain’ drive.
Do I need an RT-PCR test for travelling to Maharashtra?
Yes, a negative RT-PCR test, conducted within 48 hours of the time of travel, has been mandated for entering the state via any mode of transport. All the restrictions for travelling within the state since 15 April will be applicable to everybody.
What if I am moving to Maharashtra? How do I shift my belongings via cargo?
In case of cargo carriers, not more than two people are allowed to travel in the same vehicle. If these cargo carriers are coming from outside the state, they may be allowed to enter only after a negative RT-PCR test that was conducted within 48 hours before the time of entering the state and will be valid for the next 7 days.
Will there be a total lockdown? Which areas can be containment zones?
The local DMAs are expected to keep vigil on rural markets and APMCs, and ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour are being followed. They also have the power to shut places that flout rules or are difficult to manage.
Locals DMAs may decide to impose further restrictions generally or on specific sectors or in specific areas with intimation to the SDMA and shall give at least 48 hours of public notice before making any restriction applicable.
