India Records 18K New COVID Cases, Lowest Daily Tally in 6 Months

As many as 97,61,538 people have recovered, with 21,430 recovering in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 95.82 per cent. There are 2,78,690 active cases.

The fatality rate is 1.45 per cent and the death toll so far has reached 1,47,622.

A total of 16,81,02,657 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now. Of these, 9,43,368 samples were tested on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date with 19.16 lakh cases, including 49,189 deaths.

Over 70 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory -- Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat and Delhi.