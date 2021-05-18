TN to Vaccinate 70 % of 18-44 Age Group in First Phase

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday, 17 May told the Madras High Court that it is planning to cover 70 per cent or 2.5 crore of its population in the 18 to 44 age group during the first phase of the universal adult vaccination drive against COVID-19.

The state said that Tamil Nadu’s total population in the age group 18 to 44 years is estimated to be 3.65 crore.

Appearing before the first Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ranamoorthy, Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram said the government would require five crore doses of the vaccine to provide two vaccine shots to 2.5 crore people.