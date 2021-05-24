TN Journo Dies of COVID, Days After Exposing ‘Unfit’ Care Centre
Pradeep Kumar, 28-year-old, died after he was discharged from the COVID care centre.
Pradeep Kumar, a 28-year-old Chennai journalist who had exposed unhygienic conditions at a COVID care centre in the city, succumbed to COVID on Sunday, 23 May. After Kumar tweeted out last week the unfit conditions at the centre, the Chennai Corportation stepped in and cleaned up the place.
Condolences Pour In
After his demise, his colleagues and friends shared their condolences on Twitter.
Another journalist shared his condolences, adding that the “Government should issue an order for #frontlineworkers and provide relief to the families of the victims so far.”
Tweets That Mattered
Previously, Kumar had taken to Twitter to highlight the unhygienic conditions at the Gurunanak school COVID care centre in Velachery, Chennai, where he was being treated along with his mother.
His tweets included pictures of clogged drains and uncleaned toilets. “Using the urinal/toilet means having to wade through clogged up faecal water, with floating sputum on it. Your feet smell of urine when you exit,” he wrote in a tweet. He further tweeted, “Excessively salty and high sugar in the milk, turmeric milk and the tea that is given. This is a big problem for diabetics like me”.
The Chennai Corporation later apologised to him and cleaned up the centre. Congress’ Aassan Maulaana, who won the Velachery seat in the recent Tamil Nadu elections tweeted pictures of cleaned toilets and unclogged drains, adding “Dear bro it's taken care”.
However, Kumar passed away, a week after he returned home.
Kumar was a features writer at The Hindu. He started his career in 2014 in The New Indian Express. He had covered Chennai Corporation for The New Indian Express, Deccan Chronicle and the Times of India. He later started covering features and cinema for The Hindu.
