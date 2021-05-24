TN Journo Dies of COVID, Days After Exposing ‘Unfit’ Care Centre 

Previously, Kumar had taken to Twitter to highlight the unhygienic conditions at the Gurunanak school COVID care centre in Velachery, Chennai, where he was being treated along with his mother.

His tweets included pictures of clogged drains and uncleaned toilets. “Using the urinal/toilet means having to wade through clogged up faecal water, with floating sputum on it. Your feet smell of urine when you exit,” he wrote in a tweet. He further tweeted, “Excessively salty and high sugar in the milk, turmeric milk and the tea that is given. This is a big problem for diabetics like me”.