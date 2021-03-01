TN Extends Lockdown Till 31 March, No New Restrictions Imposed

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till 31 March as the existing lockdown ended on Sunday. No new restrictions have been imposed.

According to the order released on Sunday, the district administrations were asked to strictly enforce COVID-19 preventive measures and to use provisions of Section 144 of the CrPC (prohibitory orders).

The state government also ordered district officials to carefully demarcate the containment zones and implement the measures advised by the Union government.