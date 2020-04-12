TikTok User Who Poked Fun at Masks Tests Positive for COVID-19

A 25-year-old man, who in a TikTok video ridiculed the use of masks for protection against COVID-19, has tested positive for the disease in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, an official said on Sunday.

Authorities at the hospital where he is admitted had to seize his mobile phone as he kept posting more videos from the isolation facility even after testing positive. His condition is stable, Sagar’s Government Bundelkhand Medical College Dean Dr G S Patel told PTI.