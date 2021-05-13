Thoothukudi Sterlite Plant Dispatches First Batch of Oxygen 

Vedanta’s Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi dispatched the first batch of 4.8 tons of medical oxygen produced at its plant at around 7 am on Thursday, 13 May.

“The medical oxygen produced from Sterlite’s copper plant was sent for use at Tirunelveli Government College Hospital,” said Thoothukudi collector K Senthil Raj.

In an official statement, Sterlite said that it will be dispatching two oxygen tankers on a daily basis, to begin with. Production will be ramped up to 35 MT in the coming days and the produced liquid medical oxygen will be distributed to districts based on the requirement.