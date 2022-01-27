ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Lifts Night Curfew, Schools & Colleges To Open From 1 February

The government allowed resumption of universities and colleges from 1 February.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, 27 January, ordered revocation of night curfew and lockdown on Sundays and resumption of schools for Classes 1 to 12 from 1 February onwards.

The government also allowed resumption of universities and colleges other than those being used as COVID Care Centres from 1 February onwards.

However, play and nursery schools will remain closed till further orders.

The decision comes after a review meeting was held to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, the other COVID-19 restrictions would continue to be in force from 1 to 15 February. However, the ban on social, cultural, political events, and exhibitions will continue.

The local body polls are to be held as per the guidelines issued by the State Election Commission.

Restaurants, shops, movie theatres, indoor sports stadium, beauty parlours, salons, spas, amusement parks, gym, and recreation clubs will function with 50 percent occupancy.

There will be a 100 person cap for weddings and 50 person cap for funerals.

The government said the decision to relax the restrictions was taken considering the reduction in COVID-19 cases, existence of sufficient medical facilities and lesser number of COVID-19 patients in the hospitals.

