States Should Plan Dashboard for Hospital Beds: Health Ministry
Officials asked local administrations to plan additional healthcare infrastructure particularly in areas with surge.
The Union Health Ministry, in its briefing on Monday, 26 April, said that it has asked states and districts to plan a dashboard indicating the availability of hospital beds and ensure transparent allocation of resources.
The officials also asked state and district administrations to plan additional healthcare infrastructure particularly in areas reporting a big surge in cases.
The officials also said, “Rational use of Oxygen, appropriate prescription for Drugs under Investigational therapy like Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, etc is critical to combat the resource crunch during the pandemic.”
The Ministry reiterated its guidelines for COVID-19:
- Physical distancing
- Wearing mask at all times outside home, and preferably inside the house too
- Hand hygiene
- Close monitoring of home isolation cases
- Isolate yourself and start taking precautions even while waiting for the test results
- Monitor oxygen saturation level constantly and consult a doctor if it goes below 94, but no need to immediately get hospitalised.
The health ministry officials said that there are eight states in India with over one lakh active cases including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.
