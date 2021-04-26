States Should Plan Dashboard for Hospital Beds: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry, in its briefing on Monday, 26 April, said that it has asked states and districts to plan a dashboard indicating the availability of hospital beds and ensure transparent allocation of resources.

The officials also asked state and district administrations to plan additional healthcare infrastructure particularly in areas reporting a big surge in cases.

The officials also said, “Rational use of Oxygen, appropriate prescription for Drugs under Investigational therapy like Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, etc is critical to combat the resource crunch during the pandemic.”

The Ministry reiterated its guidelines for COVID-19: