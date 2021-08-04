Some Cases Could Go Undetected, but Missing Out on COVID Deaths Unlikely: Govt

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, 4 August, stated that while some COVID-19 cases may have gone undetected as per the principles of infectious disease and its management, missing out on the number of deaths while reporting the cases was highly unlikely.

"It is clarified that given the robust and statute-based Death Registration System in India, while some cases could go undetected as per the principles of infectious disease and its management, missing out on deaths is completely unlikely. This could also be seen in the case fatality rate, which as on 31 December 2020 stood at 1.45% and even after an unexpected surge observed in the second wave in April-May 2021, the case fatality rate today stands at 1.34%," the Centre said in a press release.