Six Taj Hotel Employees in Mumbai Test Positive For Coronavirus

The company has been hosting, at its hotels in the city, doctors and health workers from various state-run hospitals treating coronavirus cases and also those rendering other emergency services.

Apart from Taj Palace at Colaba, it also runs Taj Lands End at Bandra, Vivanta President at Cuffe Parade, and Taj Santacruz.

“Six Taj hotel employees are being treated at Bombay Hospital and they tested positive for COVID-19. They are recovering and their condition is stable now,” Dr Gautam Bhansali, consulting physician at Bombay Hospital, said.

Without specifying the number of infected employees, the company said in a statement that most of them were “asymptomatic showing absolutely no signs of illness” and that the employees were tested proactively.