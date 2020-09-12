SII to Suspend Recruitment for COVID Vaccine Trials For Now: DCGI

Following AstraZeneca's pause, SII had initially put out a statement saying they were not pausing the Phase 2-3 trials in India.

Subsequently, the DCGI, issued a show cause notice to SII for failing to inform them about the pausing of the trial by AstraZeneca.

The notice read, "In view of the above, Drugs Controller General of India and Central Licensing Authority hereby give you an opportunity to show cause... why the permission granted to you on 2 August shall not be suspended till patient safety is established."

Serum had then reacted saying they were simply following DCGI's directives.

“We are going by DCGI’s direction and so far were not told to pause the trials. If DCGI has any safety concerns, we will follow their instructions and abide by the standard protocols,” it had said.