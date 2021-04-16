Retd Judge Loses Wife to COVID, Accuses UP Govt of Med Neglect
The 67-year-old former district Judge in Lucknow asked for help to cremate his wife’s body in an open letter.
In an open letter, shedding light on how overwhelmed the healthcare infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh is, retired Judge Ramesh Chandra wrote about his wife’s death due to COVID, alleging negligence by the administration in her treatment.
The 67-year-old former District Judge in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, asked for help to cremate his wife’s body in the letter.
“My wife lost her life due to the negligence of the government. The present situation is such that no one is available to even pick up or transport my wife’s body. So please, help me.”Retired Judge Ramesh Chandra
No One Delivered Medicines
Ramesh says that he and his wife, Madhu, were both COVID positive and were in home isolation. Advocate Haider Ali told Bar and Bench that Madhu had been vaccinated with both the doses.
The letter in Hindi accessed by The Quint reads,
“Mrs Madhu Chandra expired at 10 am today. I had been trying to reach the authorities on their given numbers since 7 am yesterday. However, no one has picked up my calls nor has anyone visited my house to deliver the basic home-isolation medicines (for COVID-19).”
Lucknow has the highest number of cases in Uttar Pradesh with 35,865 patients. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tested positive for COVID-19 as well and is in self-isolation.
The UP government on Friday, 16 April, announced a lockdown on every Sunday across the state. All markets and offices will remain closed, but essential services will continue to run.
India reported 2,17,353 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, in the biggest one-day spike so far, taking the country’s total to 1,42,91,917, while the death toll rose by 1,185 to 1,74,308. As per data from the Union Health Ministry, there are 15,69,743 active cases in the country while 1,25,47,866 patients have been discharged so far.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.