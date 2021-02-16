105 Residents of Bengaluru Apartment Complex Test COVID Positive

The number of COVID-19 cases at an apartment complex in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli increased to 105 on Monday, 15 February, after more residents tested by the city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) turned out to be positive.

According to officials, all those who have tested positive had attended a party hosted in the apartment complex.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad confirmed that the number of cases has gone up and said that it will be discussed in a meeting of citizen groups and resident welfare associations.