Relaxation Amid Festive Season Can Disrupt COVID Control: Panel

A government appointed panel, on Sunday, 18 October, reportedly stated that India has crossed its COVID-19 peak and suggested that the pandemic could be brought under control by early 2021 if all COVID-19 related measures are adhered too. However, the panel also pointed out that the onset of winter and upcoming festivals may increase susceptibility to the infection, reported NDTV.

Relaxation in safety measures can cause a significant rise in the COVID-19 case, the committee reportedly said. This rise can be “upto 26 lakh cases within a month”, reported NDTV, citing the committee.

The committee further stated that only 36 per cent of the population has developed immunity to COVID-19 so far.