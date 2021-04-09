Rajasthan CM Writes to PM Modi, Says Vaccine Shortage in 2 Days

Meanwhile, over 9.43 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India since the inoculation drive began on 16 January. Currently, anyone above the age of 45 is eligible to get the shot.

The country has been witnessing a rapid rise in the number of daily cases over the last few weeks. On Friday, 1,31,968 new cases were reported, taking the tally in the country to 1,30,60,542. The death toll increased by 780 to 1,67,642.

This was the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country since the pandemic began.